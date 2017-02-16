RAW VIDEO: Authorities are searching for a couple who had an infant with them when they bought a puppy and pet supplies from a Parkland shop using a fraudulent credit card. (Published 27 minutes ago)

Authorities are searching for a couple who had an infant with them when they bought a puppy and pet supplies from a Parkland shop using a fraudulent credit card.

The man and woman pulled off the theft back on January 11 at boutique pet shop Puppy Plus at 7071 N. State Road 7, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Security cameras were filming as the couple walked around the store for 30 minutes, passing the baby back and forth before purchasing a beagle puppy and pet supplies worth more than $1,500.

Detectives believe they may have sold the puppy for cash.

The suspects were described as a Hispanic woman in her early 30s with dark hair and a Hispanic man with dark curly hair, a beard and a stocky build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.