Couples Share Nuptials at Valentine's Day Mass Wedding

    What’s more romantic than actually getting married on Valentine’s Day? A lot of people apparently had that idea, 36 couples to be exact. They all got married together Tuesday West Palm Beach for free.

    The Palm Beach County Clerk officiated 72 people who took the plunge, all of them with different stories. The group of newlyweds included a couple who decided to say “I do” while they’re on vacation from New Jersey.

    “We came to sunny Florida for Valentine’s Day so, it’s almost a shotgun wedding! Nobody in the family knows!” said Richard Kelly, groom.

    “He wanted to go for it so I said go for it!” said Helena Kelly, bride.

    After the couple exchanged vows, they received their marriage certificates before being treated to a champagne toast and dessert reception.

