Courageous Canine Saves Sleeping Family From Fire in NW Miami

A family's dog is being hailed as a hero Sunday for waking up a sleeping couple as a fire engulfed their home in Northwest Miami-Dade County.



The two adults were sleeping inside their home, located at 1385 NW 31st St., when the fire began to fill their home with smoke. Fortunately for them, they were woken up by their dog that kept barking.

Miami Fire Rescue says the heroic canine's alert allowed both occupants and the dog to escape injury.

Rescue crews responded to the fire around 7 a.m. and were able to control the fire and prevent it from spreading; however, the house is currently uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.