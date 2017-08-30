NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports on the appeals court hearing for the BSO-involved air rifle shooting that happened in Oakland Park.

An appeals court upheld the dismissal of a manslaughter charge against a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who fatally shot a black man carrying an air rifle.

NBC 6 exclusively obtained the court's ruling Wednesday.

In 2016, a lower court found that BSO Deputy Peter Peraza was entitled to immunity from prosecution under the Stand Your Ground law, and eventually resulted in the court dismissing the case.

However, in an appeals court, the state argued that law enforcement officers are not entitled to seek immunity under the law. The court disagreed with that argument and upheld the ruling.

Peraza was charged for fatally shooting Jermaine McBean, 33, in 2013 after 911 callers reported a man carrying a rifle down a busy street.