Crews were working to stop a large fuel leak at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale early Friday.

Crews were working to clean up a large fuel leak at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale early Friday.

The leak happened after a fuel tanker was involved in a rollover crash at the port, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said.

Preliminary reports were that 9,000 gallons of fuel were leaked. The driver of the tanker was also hospitalized with injuries, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.