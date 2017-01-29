Crews Rescue Man Trapped Inside Mangled Truck

Crews rescued a man trapped inside a mangled tow truck that struck a palm tree Sunday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a report of a person pinned inside of a large truck.

The driver was pinned by his legs inside the cab of a white flatbed tow truck along the Turnpike off ramp East and Red Road, according to MDFR officials.

The driver was eventually extracted from the truck and transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

It is still unclear what caused the truck to hit the palm tree. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

“Wet roads can make conditions more hazardous for drivers, we ask people to drive with caution and slow down,” officials said.