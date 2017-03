Smoke billows in the sky as debris burned on train tracks in Hialeah.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Thick, black smoke billowed into the sky as debris burned in Hialeah Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were responding to the scene on Northwest 36th Street and South River Drive. Hialeah Fire said there was debris on fire on the train tracks.

Fire crews quickly put on the blaze. They are not sure if it was deliberately set.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from Miami International Airport.

No other information was released.