Crews Searching for Missing Cobra Snake Near Ocala

Officials in Central Florida are warning residents to be on the lookout after a suphan cobra snake went missing Monday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., the snake’s owner informed the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that the two foot long reptile had gone missing from his Ocala home about two hours before. Police along with FWC officials responded to the area and notified residents of the escape.

While the snake is reclusive in nature, FWC officials are warning people to stay away from them as they will strike out if they feel threatened.

Anyone who sees the snake is asked to call FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or *FWC.