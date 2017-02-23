A South Florida neighborhood is voicing concerns after one resident captured footage of a crocodile just moments after it snatched a dog and dragged it into the water.

Christopher Carey filmed the croc in the Gables by the Sea neighborhood recently and posted the footage on Facebook. The dog didn't stand a chance, and Carey said he wants other in the community to be aware of the group of crocs prowling the area.

"I posted the video on social media just for awareness for people who live in this area to let them know that there needs to be something done about that," Carey said. "These waters are not safe by any means."

Neighbors say it's the second dog in recent weeks that has been attacked by a croc. Resident Keisha Eberwein usually spots the crocs sunbathing, but a couple years ago she had a close encounter with one reptile, which she videotaped going for a few laps in her pool.

Eberwein said she's lucky that no one from her family, including her young children, was swimming at the time. She has since put up a seawall and is trying to encourage others to do the same.

"I'd like to see the city, the county, somebody forced to, people who don't have seawalls, to maybe put one up to make this not as inviting for crocs to breed here," Eberwein said.

Caution signs are posted in the area to watch out for the crocodiles, which are federally protected. Wildlife officials also have these tips for residents:

Closely supervise children - never allow small children near water unsupervised

Do not allow pets to swim, exercise or drink in water that may contain crocodiles

Use fencing or other barriers to separate you and your pets from crocs

Never feed or entice a croc

Never remove a crocodile from its natural habitat or accept one as a pet

Nonetheless, residents like Eberwein are concerned the threat will continue if something more drastic isn't put in place.

"It's only a matter of time before they take a kid," Eberwein said.