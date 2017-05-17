MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: In this photo illustration, the General Mills cereal Lucky Charms is seen on September 23, 2014 in Miami, Florida. During a share holders meeting tomorrow, General Mills investors are being given the opportunity to vote on whether the company should remove genetically modified organisms from its products. (Photo Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

For fans of one classic cereal, your dream has come true: Lucky Charms is giving away boxes full of just marshmallows!

General Mills announced that, starting this month, 10,000 boxes of the sweet treats will be available. You can enter the drawing for one of the coveted limited edition items by entering a 14 digit code found on normal boxes sold in stores.

After entering the code at MarshmallowOnly.com, you are eligible for the contest that runs through December.

In 2015, a similar promotion was organized with just 10 marshmallow only boxes.