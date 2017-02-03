A teacher at Cutler Bay Senior High School was arrested Friday for having a sexual relationship with a teen student.

Bernardo Osorio, 53, was booked into jail on three counts of engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

According to a Miami-Dade police report, Osorio befriended the victim back in November of 2015. At that time, the victim was 15-years old. During a six-month period, the teen boy told police he performed oral sex on the accused teacher at least three times.

The sexual acts happened twice on school grounds and once in Osorio's car, police said. The alleged victim said the teacher would initiate the sex acts, according to an arrest report.

When officers arrested Osorio, they say he confessed to having the teen victim perform oral sex on him. Police say Osorio told them the relationship was "wrong because he was a teacher and the victim was a student."

The 53-year-old has been a teacher for more than 20 years, according to a bio posted on the school's website. He has worked at other schools in South Florida.

Miami-Dade School District officials confirmed that a teacher was arrested and that he was terminated and banned from the school district.

Read the full statement:

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools takes every precaution to safeguard the children in our care. The employee taken into custody by Miami Dade Schools Police for having an inappropriate relationship with a minor. He is no longer employed by M-DCPS and is prohibited from seeking future employment with the school district. The allegations made against the employee are unacceptable and inexcusable and the school district will not tolerate such behavior."