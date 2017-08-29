Cutler Bay Woman Gets House Arrest as Prosecutors Decide on Possible Charges For Alleged Teen Sexual Assault - NBC 6 South Florida
Cutler Bay Woman Gets House Arrest as Prosecutors Decide on Possible Charges For Alleged Teen Sexual Assault

    Marta San Jose went before a Miami judge again Thursday morning, after she was accused in the sexual assault of a teen girl.

    A Cutler Bay woman who was arrested as part of the alleged sexual assault of a teen girl with her late husband will remain out of jail while prosecutors decide if she will be charged in the case.

    Marta San Jose appeared in a Miami-Dade courtroom Tuesday, where she was placed on house arrest until her next court date in September. San Jose will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor while out of jail.

    Police arrested San Jose and her husband, Dale Leary, in June after the two allegedly assaulted a then 14-year-old girl who had come to the United States from Spain in 2014.

    San Jose herself had come to America as an exchange student two years before and married Leary – who hosted San Jose and other teens in a foreign exchange program with his wife before divorcing her – shortly before the attacks.

    Leary and his ex-wife, Claudia, were found in a car located behind the Cutler Bay home in July trying to poison themselves with carbon monoxide. Dale Leary died while Claudia was hospitalized and later recovered.

