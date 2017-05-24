Several cyclists escaped major injuries after they were hit by a driver along the Rickenbacker Causeway early Wednesday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene just past the entrance to Virginia Key, where rescue crews attended to both riders as their bikes could be seen damaged on the ground.

Officials say the driver of a white pickup truck was behind the crash. He stayed on the scene and told NBC 6 the accident happened after his cell phone slipped onto the floor of his vehicle – after which he reached for it and struck the cyclists.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews treated the cyclists on scene and none were transported to the hospital.

“It just happened, just like that…out of the blue,” said Bernardo Perez, one of the cyclists who was struck. “You’re riding your bike and the next moment it could’ve been your life. It’s pretty frustrating. I’m more upset about the situation then banged up.”

The latest crash comes just a week after there was the annual Ride of Silence to promote safety and bicyclist’s rights on the road.