The father of the Navy SEAL who was killed during a raid on al-Qaeda militants worked at Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler said Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, 36, is the son of a retired Fort Laudersdale Police Department detective.

"Fort Lauderdale proudly honors his distinguished life of service and his ultimate heroic sacrifice on America's behalf, and extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to Ryan's family," wrote Mayor Seiler in a Facebook post. "Please keep Ryan and his family in your thoughts and prayers, and be sure to thank all our military and law enforcement for allowing us to enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

Owens, who was from Peoria, Illinois, enlisted in the Navy in 1998 and earned numerous awards and decorations, including two bronze stars with a combat "V" for valor and heroic service, according to NBC News.

President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip to Delaware's Dover Air Base on Wednesday to honor the returning remains of Owens.

Owens was the first known U.S. combat casualty since Trump took office less than two weeks ago. More than half a dozen militant suspects were also killed in the raid on an al-Qaida compound and three other U.S. service members were wounded.