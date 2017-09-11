NBC News shot images one day after the massive storm made landfall in the Florida Keys.

The first aerial views are coming in showing the extensive damage left by Hurricane Irma in South Florida.

NBC 6 helicopter footage from Monday morning showed some of the damage in the upper Florida Keys, with homes damaged and roadways under water. A fire truck appeared to be marooned in a lagoon.



The string of islands was the first part of the state hit by the storm. Irma made landfall on Sunday morning as a Category 4 storm at Cudjoe Key, about 75 miles from Key Largo, where the NBC 6 helicopter was flying.



Gov. Rick Scott, who spent the days before the storm hit beseeching the islands' residents to evacuate, said Monday that he is flying down to the Keys to survey the damage.

"The Keys I'm very concerned about, the Marco Islands area, we have a lot of concerns about that," Scott said on Fox News. "We're going down to the Keys to try to make sure the roads are passable, makes sure the bridges are safe."