Dania Beach Community Looking for Answers After String of Shootings

Broward Sheriff's officials in Dania Beach will hold a news conference Friday to address a string of shootings over this past week.

This comes as loved ones are still trying to make sense of the death of an 8-year-old boy-- the latest victim of gun violence in that area.

BSO detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding four shootings that have occurred in Dania Beach since Christmas day.

The most recent shooting on Wednesday night claimed the life of 8-year-old Rasheed Cunningham, Jr. and sent others to the hospital.