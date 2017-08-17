A Davie hotel manager, who is also a registered sex offender, was arrested Wednesday after he inappropriately touched a young girl, police said.

German Martinez was charged with two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation to a child under 12 years old. The incident happened back in February at the Holiday Inn located at 2540 Davie Road.

The victim’s mother works as a housekeeper at the hotel. According to the police report, the child went to work with her mother because she felt sick and did not go to school.

While her mother cleaned rooms, the child sat in the business center in the hotel’s lobby area. Martinez walked into the business center multiple times, and several times he touched and rubbed the child’s vaginal area over her clothes, a police report said.

Store Owner Concerned About 'Alien' Goats During Eclipse

A Georgia store owner is concerned about how his "alien" goats could be affected by the upcoming solar eclipse. (Published Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017)

A hotel spokesperson released a statement in regards to the incident:

“Our thoughts are with the victim and her family during this time. The allegations surrounding the arrest of this individual are very serious. This independently owned and operated hotel terminated the employee and is cooperating fully with authorities.”

The 41-year-old registered sex offender has worked at numerous hotels across Broward County, and detectives want any other possible victims of Martinez to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.