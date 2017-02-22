NBC 6's Darryl Forges has more as police search for clues that will elad them to the person who killed an 80-year-old woman.

There is a renewed push from Davie Police to find the driver behind a deadly hit and run crash from earlier this month –as a press conference planned for Wednesday hopes to shine more light on what happened.

Emma Kelso was walking her dog in the Park City mobile home park on February 1st when she stopped to talk to a neighbor. That's when officials say a car veered into them and kept going, with only the neighbor surviving.

Detectives believe the hit and run driver is a man in his 50's who wears glasses. They also believe the person was driving a black or dark blue Toyota Corolla.

A reward for information leading to his capture is up to $10,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Davie Police or Broward CrimeStoppers.