Some Davie Police officers were able to wrangle a 10-foot python.

Police officers in Davie had their hands full when a 10-foot python crawled into the engine of a car Wednesday morning.

Officials said they got a call about a large snake in the 7500 block of Nova Drive but when officers got there the python was already in the car.

It took three officers to finally get the reticulated python out. One of the officers later posed with it for a photo.

Police said they turned the snake over to a reptile shop in Hollywood.