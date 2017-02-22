Fuel Leak Caused By Crash Shuts Down Davie Road | NBC 6 South Florida
Fuel Leak Caused By Crash Shuts Down Davie Road

    A crash involving a truck caused a fuel spill on State Road 84 in Davie.

    A bad accident triggered a fuel spill and a major traffic headache in Davie Wednesday afternoon.

    A Waste Management truck plowed into a wall along Davie Road and State Road 84. Davie Road was shut down as crews cleaned up the wreck.

    Florida Highway Patrol said the diesel tank ruptured causing fuel to spill onto the road.

    Davie Police said all directions of travels are closed except eastbound to southbond.

    There were no reports of injuries.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 17 minutes ago
