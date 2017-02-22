Fuel Leak Caused By Crash Shuts Down Davie Road

A bad accident triggered a fuel spill and a major traffic headache in Davie Wednesday afternoon.

A Waste Management truck plowed into a wall along Davie Road and State Road 84. Davie Road was shut down as crews cleaned up the wreck.

Florida Highway Patrol said the diesel tank ruptured causing fuel to spill onto the road.

Davie Police said all directions of travels are closed except eastbound to southbond.

Please stay out of the area of SR 84 and #Davie Rd. There is a large oil spill as a result of a crash. It is a traffic hazard w/ the rain. pic.twitter.com/8uzx4iMpLu — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) February 22, 2017

There were no reports of injuries.