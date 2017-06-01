Deadly Accident Involving Ambulance Kills Two in Jupiter

Two people were killed early Thursday morning in Jupiter after a crash involving an ambulance that rolled over, trapping people inside.
Fire rescue crews arrived at the scene near Indiantown Road and Military Trail around 3 a.m., according to NBC affiliate WPTV. Extraction tools had to be used to get victims out of the ambulance.
A third person was taken to the hospital. Officials have not said whether the victims were employees or patients. All westbound lanes of Indiantown Road remain closed as the investigation continues.
