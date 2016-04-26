A Florida Panhandle man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after fatally shooting of a man during a dice game dispute.

On Monday, acting Circuit Judge Wade Mercer ordered 30-year-old George Beachum Jr. to serve two life sentences for the 2015 death of 37-year-old Calvin Lee Rhynes.

The News Herald reports that after Beachum lost money to Rhynes during a dice game at a make-shift bar called Shag's Place, he left and returned with a gun. Authorities say after the shooting Beachum took back the money he'd lost playing the game.

Beachum fled, but was arrested the next day. He was convicted of first-degree murder in March.

State Attorney's Office spokesman David Angier says Beachum isn't eligible for release during either life sentence.

