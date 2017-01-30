Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Illeana Ros-Lehtinen and others Speak at Airport | NBC 6 South Florida
Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Illeana Ros-Lehtinen and others Speak at Airport

    Several U.S. Representatives and an array of community leaders are expected to speak at South Florida airports in opposition of President Trump's immigration restrictions.

    U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Ted Deutch, and a number of group leaders are expected to speak at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport against President Trump's first week of policies.

    The group will address a number of issues on Monday at 10 a.m.

    Meanwhile, U.S. Representative Illeana Ros-Lehtinen is expected to speak at MIA hotel at Miami International Airport at 11 a.m. In a statement, Ros-Lehtinen said she will discuss her objection to President Trump’s executive order creating moratoriums on visas and refugees.

    On Sunday, hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Miami International Airport to protest President Trump's signing of an executive order clamping down on refugee admissions and temporarily restricting travelers from seven predominantly Muslim

    Trump released a statement Sunday asserting, "To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting."

    The executive order temporarily restricts entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries and indefinitely bans Syrian refugees from crossing into the country.

