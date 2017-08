Hialeah Police are investigating after a decapitated body was found inside of a dumpster at a recycling facility Monday morning.

A worker at the recycling plant in the 4200 block of Northwest 37th Court found the body, Hialeah Police spokesman Carl Zogby said.

Zogby said they're unsure if the body is a man or a woman.

Officials did not release any details about the victim, saying an investigation is ongoing.

