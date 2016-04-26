Authorities are searching for four suspects who burglarized a couple's Deerfield Beach home before they were caught on camera cashing in hundreds of dollars in stolen coins. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

The burglary happened the early morning hours of April 15 at a home in the 1400 block of Southwest 1st Avenue, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said the four men broke in and stole nearly everything of value that was easy to carry, including a Winchester shotgun, a pellet gun, two iPads, wedding bands and the coins.

They then drove to a nearby Winn-Dixie where they cashed in the coins to the tune of $377.77, officials said. Surveillance video from the grocery store captured the suspects huddled around a Coinstar kiosk.

The suspects are believed to be between 18-20 years old and were driving a copper four-door hatchback. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.