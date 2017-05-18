Francisco Xavier De Aragon takes the stand at his trial on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

A former Deerfield Beach lifeguard accused of sexually abusing children during swimming lessons took the stand at his trial Thursday.

Francisco Xavier De Aragon II vehemently denied the allegations against him during the testimony, saying they left him "shocked and horrified."

De Aragon, 29, was arrested on charges including lewd or lascivious molestation and sexual battery in May 2015.

According to an arrest report, De Aragon is accused of molesting three students in separate swim lesson sessions at the Deerfield Beach Aquatic Center where he was a life guard and swim instructor.

During the swim lessons, the report claims that De Aragon reached inside the childrens' swimsuits and touched them inappropriately.

The victims were six years old, the report said. The children, who authorities say did not know each other prior to the incident, each told their parents what happened on the same day, the report said.

City officials said De Aragon was a part-time water safety instructor who had been working at the center for just over a month. He was fired after his arrest.

If convicted, De Aragon faces life in prison.