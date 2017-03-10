A Sheriff’s deputy in Hendry County is in stable condition after being shot at a convenience store late Thursday night.

According to NBC affiliate WBBH-TV, the shooting took place in Clewiston, not far from Lake Okeechobee and south of Moore Haven, around 10 p.m.

Deputies reportedly were speaking to a few people outside that store when, at some point, one of them pulled out a gun and fired four shots.

One of those hit the deputy in the arm.

Other deputies immediately took the man into custody for questioning but have not revealed their identity or if they have been officially charged.