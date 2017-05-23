"Despacito" duo Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee react to the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Many people across the globe are grieving the deadly terrorist attack in Manchester, England that claimed the lives of 22 and injured 59 others. Among those reacting to the bloodshed are "Despacito" duo Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. The two Latin entertainers talked about the fear terrorists want to instill in the public.

"It's scary. So scary. Artists, the audience, everybody, they're so vulnerable," said Fonsi.

The Puerto Rican singer said he was on a plane when he heard the news of the attack at Ariana Grande's concert. Fonsi said it's heartbreaking that terrorists targeted a concert crowded with young fans.

"Your heart goes out to all the kids who are out all there, all the parents that let their kids go to these concerts, thinking they're going to be safe," Fonsi said.

Daddy Yankee said it was "another sad day for the world." He said the attacks won't stop him from performing at a concert in London he has scheduled next month.

"When is it gonna' stop?" Yankee said. "My prayers and condolences to all the families that have lost loved ones and all the people that have been injured in this tragedy."

Fonsi and Yankee have the current no. 1 song on the Billboard charts. Their smash hit "Despacito" made history, becoming the first Spanish-only song to peak at no. 1 since "Macarena" back in 1996.

The duo is slated to perform on NBC's "The Voice" Tuesday, beginning at 9 p.m. on NBC 6.