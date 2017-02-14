Disney Employee Arrested on Child Porn Charges

A Disney World employee was arrested Monday on child pornography charges.

Lake County deputies said Alton Morgan, 57, created and downloaded child porn at his home. He is a stage tech at Disney World, according to an arrest report.

Detectives found a heap of images of child pornography when they searched Morgan's home Monday night.

Deputies also said images of a young girl being molested by Morgan were discovered in the home. According to police, the 54-year-old admitted to molesting the child, who is now in California.

The mother of the girl was also arrested by police in California. She was charged with child pornography. Detectives said Morgan had met the girl's mother online.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said there are at least two additional victims in the case. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Morgan is being held with no bond.