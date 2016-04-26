Doctor: Dad Accused of Tossing Child Off Bridge Incompetent

A doctor says a 26-year-old Florida man charged with killing his young daughter by throwing her off a bridge over Tampa Bay remains incompetent to stand trial.

John Jonchuck didn't attend Tuesday's hearing. The Tampa Bay Times reports he will return to a state mental hospital to continue treatment.

Public defender Jessica Manuele says another hearing to determine whether Jonchuck will face first-degree murder charges is now scheduled for Oct. 18.

Police arrested Jonchuck shortly after they say he dropped 5-year-old Pheobe into Tampa Bay in 2015.

