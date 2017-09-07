Chief Meteorologist John Morales explains what South Florida can expect when Irma arrives, according to Thursday's 5 p.m. advisory.

In the wake of Hurricane Irma, Doctor On Demand is offering help for anyone impacted by the storm in Florida.

The company says it will cover the cost of a medical visit with the online service for patients affected during Hurricane Irma. The offer will be valid through Sept. 15. The app has board-certified doctors available 24 hours a day.

Doctor on Demand could be a useful resource as most hospitals across South Florida have closed their emergency rooms ahead of the storm. The app gives patients access to doctors via computer, tablet or smartphone.

Doctor on Demand also put together a treatment guide for folks riding out the hurricane that outlines what their doctors can treat and when you should seek further medical treatment.

Users can apply the code IRMA2017* to their account when accessing the on-demand service.

The Doctor on Demand app is available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information click here.