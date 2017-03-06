Dog Abandoned Because of His Face Gets a Second Chance at Life | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 News
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Dog Abandoned Because of His Face Gets a Second Chance at Life

By Teresa Joseph

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Luvable Dog Rescue

    A dog that was abandoned in Oregon because of his deformed snout is getting a new lease on life.

    Picasso has a lopsided face, which appears to be a birth defect. He and his brother, Pablo, were born to a backyard breeder.

    When no one wanted to buy Picasso, the pooch and his brother, who has a normal face, were dumped at an overcrowded shelter.

    Photo credit: Luvable Dog Rescue

    That's when Luvable Dog Rescue in Oregon stepped in. In February, volunteers saw a photo of the deformed dog at the shelter and inquired about the dog.

    They found out Picasso and Pablo were both on the euthanasia list. Luvable rescued the brothers and treated them.

    Photo credit: Luvable Dog Rescue

    The dog rescue group posted Picasso and Pablo's photos on social media and the offers just poured in. Volunteers say Picasso needs dental surgery and they would like him to get healthy before considering a new home.

    The rescue group says Picasso needs to be placed in a home with his brother Pablo.

     

    Picasso was born this way and despite his funny looks he is happy and healthy. When a back yard breeder was unable to sell him and his brother they were dumped at a high kill shelter and slated for euthanasia. Luvable Dog Rescue saw Picasso and fell in love. They learned that Picasso had a "normal" looking brother who was also going to be euthanized. Luvable couldn't leave "Pablo" behind so they decided to rescue them together. Both brothers are now safe and up for adoption at @luvabledogrescue in Eugene, OR.🌲Picasso does need dental surgery to remove lower teeth that are digging into his palette due to the misalignment of his jaw😟Once Picasso has recovered from his surgery he and his brother will be up for adoption to a home together!!! #bornThisWay #pitbullbassethoundmix #lowrider #rescued

    A post shared by Luvable Dog Rescue (@luvabledogrescue) on

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices