A dog that was abandoned in Oregon because of his deformed snout is getting a new lease on life.

Picasso has a lopsided face, which appears to be a birth defect. He and his brother, Pablo, were born to a backyard breeder.

When no one wanted to buy Picasso, the pooch and his brother, who has a normal face, were dumped at an overcrowded shelter.

Photo credit: Luvable Dog Rescue

That's when Luvable Dog Rescue in Oregon stepped in. In February, volunteers saw a photo of the deformed dog at the shelter and inquired about the dog.

They found out Picasso and Pablo were both on the euthanasia list. Luvable rescued the brothers and treated them.

Photo credit: Luvable Dog Rescue

The dog rescue group posted Picasso and Pablo's photos on social media and the offers just poured in. Volunteers say Picasso needs dental surgery and they would like him to get healthy before considering a new home.

The rescue group says Picasso needs to be placed in a home with his brother Pablo.