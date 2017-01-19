Dog Injured After Being Thrown Off Palm Beach County Bridge | NBC 6 South Florida
Dog Injured After Being Thrown Off Palm Beach County Bridge

    Facebook / Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

    A dog is recovering after a terrifying moment after being thrown from a Palm Beach County bridge Wednesday.

    Police responded to the scene near the Blue Heron Bridge in Rivera Beach after reports that a woman threw the dog off of it. When they arrived, officers saw the animal had fallen nearly 40 to 50 feet below and was whining and struggling to move.

    Witnesses say the woman who allegedly threw the dog said she did so “because dogs can fly”. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment and will likely face charges in the case.

    The dog was transported by Palm Beach County Animal Control to their facility for care for their injuries.

    Published 17 minutes ago

