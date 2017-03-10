Dolphins Add Lawrence Timmons: Report

The Miami Dolphins will add Lawrence Timmons to their defensive unit, according to a report by ESPN.

The deal will be worth $12 million over two years, and $11 million of it will be guaranteed. Timmons previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that was his home for his entire NFL career. The linebacker will turn 31 before next season, and will give Miami another veteran piece.

While Timmons is not the player he was in his prime, he still can be a valuable asset for a contending team. The Dolphins tried to bring in defensive players last season that were in search of a spark. One of those players was Mario Williams, and that experiment did not go so well. Williams and the Dolphins parted ways earlier this off-season. Miami will need to hope that Timmons is able to do better and live up to his new deal.

Timmons attended Florida State, before going in the first round to Pittsburgh back in 2007. While with the Seminoles, Timmons ended up with eight sacks and 126 tackles. The Pro Bowler was known for his ability to stop the run while at FSU, and that is an ability he still posseses. The Dolphins had a need for a run-stopper, and Timmons may just plug that hole.

Miami is in the process of reshaping a roster that went to the playoffs this past season. While the playoff appearance was a milestone for the team, the Dolphins still had their season end abruptly in the first round. Miami still has more work to do, as it tries to reach the postseason for a second consecutive season.

The Dolphins are also working to keep core pieces in the fold for years to come. Miami has already come to terms on extensions with Kenny Stills and Reshad Jones in recent days.