One day after it was announced that the home opener for the Miami Dolphins scheduled for this Sunday would not be played due to the threat of Hurricane Irma, the NFL announced a new date for the game.

The league tweeted that the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take place on November 19th and will be played inside Hard Rock Stadium.

The move means the Dolphins and Bucs will play 16 straight games without a bye week - something both teams reportedly were trying to avoid.

Miami already is playing one less home game this season, as their October 1st game against New Orleans is scheduled to be played in London.

The Dolphins will now open their 2017 season on September 17th at the Los Angeles Chargers, playing their first home game on October 8th against the Tennessee Titans.