Thousands of people laced up their sneakers and put on their helmets while joining the Miami Dolphins in their goal of tackling an even bigger opponent than any NFL team – cancer.

The seventh annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge takes place Saturday, with riders going on one of five different rides – ranging from 14 miles all the way to a 100 mile ride – with all ending as riders cross the finish line inside Hard Rock Stadium.

The 2017 event will also feature a concert from multiplatinum rock group Counting Crows.

To date, the DCC has raised over $16.5 million toward cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami - with 100 percent of raised funds going toward that research.