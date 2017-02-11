Dolphins Cancer Challenge Takes Place For Seventh Year, Raising Millions For Research | NBC 6 South Florida
Dolphins Cancer Challenge Takes Place For Seventh Year, Raising Millions For Research

    Thousands of people laced up their sneakers and put on their helmets while joining the Miami Dolphins in their goal of tackling an even bigger opponent than any NFL team – cancer.

    The seventh annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge takes place Saturday, with riders going on one of five different rides – ranging from 14 miles all the way to a 100 mile ride – with all ending as riders cross the finish line inside Hard Rock Stadium.

    The 2017 event will also feature a concert from multiplatinum rock group Counting Crows.

    To date, the DCC has raised over $16.5 million toward cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami - with 100 percent of raised funds going toward that research.

