Dolphins Game Preview: Preseason Week Three vs. Eagles

The Miami Dolphins will be on the road for the first time this preseason when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

After a 1-1 start to the preseason at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins will try and continue to prepare for the upcoming regular season. Staying healthy has been one of the biggest issues for the Dolphins thus far. Miami was able to escape last week's game without any additional injuries, but the team's production was a problem itself.

Jay Cutler is expected to be involved in more plays this time around. In his first game action a week ago, Cutler was only on the field for two drives. With some more practice under his belt, Cutler could run the majority of plays during the first half. Cutler should be replaced on the field by Matt Moore once his day comes to a close.

In addition to Cutler, Miami is expected to have most of the starters on the field during the first half. That unit will likely not participate in next week's game, so this will be their last chance to prepare for the season. In addition to Cutler gaining familiarity with the offensive line, Miami will likely work on the running game as well.

Jay Ajayi who has missed both preseason games thus far, will suit up and start in this one. Ajayi who was in the concussion protocol program, was cleared for play last week, but Miami played it safe with the running back. After a full week of practice, Ajayi will see a fair number of plays in this game. Kenyan Drake will not play however due to being in the concussion protocol program himself.

Mike Pouncey will play in Thursday's game and it will be his first time on the field since last November. Pouncey has been out of action due to a hip injury, but is expected to start in Miami's season opener. This will be Pouncey's first chance to line up with Cutler during game action.

Byron Maxwell could be looking to get some revenge in this game, after Philadelphia traded him to Miami in March of 2016. Maxwell played one season with the Eagles, before being dealt to the Dolphins. In his first season with Miami, Maxwell had some ups and downs and showed some promise.

Thursday's game will start at 7:00 p.m.