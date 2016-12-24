Dolphins Inch Closer to Playoff Spot With Win in Buffalo

The Miami Dolphins moved closer to a playoff spot with their 34-31 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Miami held a seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter, but was trailing with under a minute left. That is when Andrew Franks nailed a career-long 55-yard field goal with six ticks left on the clock. The FG tied up the game and forced OT in a critical game for Miami.

After the teams exchanged failed possessions in OT, Jay Ajayi ran the ball for 57 yards to put Miami in position for the game-winning field goal. Franks would nail the kick shortly after and hand the Dolphins the big win.

The win was Miami's tenth of the season and the team continues to control its own destiny. The Dolphins could clinch their playoff position before even playing another game as well. If the Denver Broncos lose on Sunday evening, Miami will be locked into a playoff slot. If the Broncos win, all Miami has to do is win next week to reach the postseason.

The Dolphins could still make the playoffs without winning next week as well. There are multiple paths to the postseason for Miami with this win, but it is also possible the team could still be shut out and watch the playoffs from home.

Matt Moore was not as sharp in this one as he was in his starting debut, but he still did enough to lead Miami to the win. Moore was better in the second half and ended up with 230 yards on 16-30 passing. The quarterback had two touchdown passes and one interception in his second game since stepping in for Ryan Tannehill.

Ajayi torched Buffalo's defense when these two teams met earlier this year, and the running back was solid again. Ajayi ended up with 206 yards and had a rushing touchdown as well.

The regular season will come to an end next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium when the Dolphins host the New England Patriots.