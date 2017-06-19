Dolphins: Jimmy Johnson to Present Jason Taylor at Hall of Fame Induction | NBC 6 South Florida
Dolphins: Jimmy Johnson to Present Jason Taylor at Hall of Fame Induction

Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson will present Jason Taylor at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony

By Larry Walansky

    Jimmy Johnson coached Miami when Jason Taylor was drafted

    Former Miami Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson will present Jason Taylor at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

    Taylor will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on August 5th and he owes some gratitude to Johnson. When Miami selected Taylor out of Akron in 1997, Johnson was the man in charge of the team. Taylor was a third-round pick at the time and ended up being a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

    The presenter decision was up to Taylor and he made the announcement via social media on Monday.

    "I’m excited and honored to tell you that my presenter this August will be the guy that believed in me from day one. He took a chance on a undersized defensive end and never looked back," Taylor said during the video.

    Following Taylor's announcement, Johnson took to his own social media account for a response.

    The enshrinement ceremony on August 5th is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. More information may be found at ProFootballHOFFestival.com

