Dolphins' Landry and Ajayi Headed to Pro Bowl

The Miami Dolphins will have four players at the Pro Bowl after Jarvis Landry and Jay Ayaji were added to the roster on Wednesday.

Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh were already headed to the NFL's All-Star Game for their impressive defensive seasons. With two offensive players now going as well, the Pro Bowl will show Miami's success on both sides of the ball.

This will be the second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance for Landry and the first visit for Ajayi. Landry is off to a great start in his NFL career and only missed the Pro Bowl in his rookie season. Ajayi meanwhile became one of the NFL's best running backs this year with multiple 200-yard rushing days.

Landry and Ajayi were considered by some as snubs when the original Pro Bowl rosters were revealed. Both men had already enjoyed solid seasons, but lost out on in a numbers game. At the time, Miami was still not considered a playoff team and had two representatives already headed to Orlando.

This season, Landry ended up with four touchdowns and over 1,000 receiving yards. Those numbers almost duplicated his stats from his successful 2015 campaign, though Landry did it with far fewer receptions this time around. Landry's contributions on the field allowed quarterback Ryan Tannehill and new head coach Adam Gase to open up the playbook. Landry also drew some extra coverage which helped out other recievers on the team such as Kenny Stills.

Ajayi began the year as a backup to Arian Foster, but quickly took over the job for good. The 23-year old ran for over 200 yards three times this season, including twice against the Buffalo Bills. The second of those games came on the weekend that Miami clinched a return to the playoffs. The RB also found the end zone eight times this year, and rushed for a total of 1,272 yards.

The Pro Bowl will be held at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on January 29th.