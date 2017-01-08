Dolphins Quarterback Returns After Violent Hit

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 01: Matt Moore #8 of the Miami Dolphins talks to Head Coach Adam Gase of the Miami Dolphins during a timeout of the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Matt Moore is tougher than we are. But should he have returned to the game?

The Dolphins Quarterback took a hit to the helmet that was so vicious, the entire stadium in Pittsburgh thought he was done for the day, and maybe longer.

Moore got leveled by Bud Dupree, his helmet jerking back, before his body slammed to the ground, during the second quarter of Miami's playoff game at Heinz Field.

But after getting treated on the field for a few minutes, Moore went to the sideline where he was looked at by a team physician.

One play later, he returned to the field to quarterback the Dolphins.

It's a courageous act, but there will be questions about how wise it was. Moore struggled from that point forward, even though it wasn't completely his fault.

He had 2 fumbles lost, and an interception that allowed Pittsburgh to extend their lead against an overmatched Dolphins team.

Did Moore go through the NFL's concussion protocol and pass? Head Coach will likely have answers after the game. Stay tuned