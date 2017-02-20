Dolphins to Acquire Julius Thomas for Draft Pick: Report

The Miami Dolphins will acquire Julius Thomas from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a draft pick, according to a report from the Miami Herald.

Assuming Thomas passes his physical, the trade can become official on March 9th. Going to the Jaguars will be a late-round 2017 pick. This move represents a low risk and potentially high reward scenario for the Dolphins.

Thomas caught four touchdown passes while serving as a tight end in Jacksonville this past season. In his career which dates back to 2011, Thomas has compiled 33 touchdowns overall. Thomas' 2016 season was cut short due to a back injury, but he should be ready to go when the 2017 campaign gets underway.

The tight end is in the middle of a five-year deal that he signed with Jacksonville in 2015. Miami will now be on the hook for that contract, but the potential production from Thomas could make it a fair deal. When Thomas was in Denver with the Broncos, he was a prolific receiver and earned his big-money deal. His work with the Jaguars however was a letdown in comparison.

One of the reasons Miami likely targeted Thomas, was his familiarity with head coach Adam Gase. While with Denver, Thomas played under Gase who was the offensive coordinator at the time. Now in Miami, Gase will be Thomas' head coach. It remains to be seen if Ryan Tannehill can get the most out of Thomas, like Peyton Manning was able to do while he was with the Broncos.

Miami and Jacksonville are also working on another trade involving Branden Albert. In that deal, Miami is expected to receive a late-round pick for Albert.