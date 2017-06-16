Dozens of Pot Plants Found in Opa-locka Warehouse

Police said dozens of marijuana plants were found in an Opa-locka warehouse.

Dozens of pot plants were discovered at a marijuana growing operation inside a warehouse in Opa-locka Friday morning, police said.

Opa-locka police were following up on a Crime Stoppers tip when they uncovered the illegal operation. Detectives smelled the strong odor of marijuana from outside the warehouse located along Opa-locka Boulevard and returned with a search warrant to find a 52-year-old man living among four rooms of cannabis in a sophisticated grow operation.

The man was taken into custody and charges are pending. His name wasn't released.

Each room contained plants at different grow stages, according to investigators, who estimate there were as many as 115 plants growing inside.

"We won't tolerate that here in the City of Opa-Locka. Anything that's illegally done, we will find, we will investigate, we will prosecute to the fullest of the law," said Opa-Locka Police Chief James Dobson.