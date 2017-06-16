Dozens of Pot Plants Found in Opa-locka Warehouse | NBC 6 South Florida
TRAFFIC ALERT: 
Bad Crash Closes I-95 NB in Miami
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Dozens of Pot Plants Found in Opa-locka Warehouse

By Michael Spears

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dozens of Pot Plants Found in Opa-locka Warehouse
    NBC 6
    Police said dozens of marijuana plants were found in an Opa-locka warehouse.

    Dozens of pot plants were discovered at a marijuana growing operation inside a warehouse in Opa-locka Friday morning, police said.

    Opa-locka police were following up on a Crime Stoppers tip when they uncovered the illegal operation. Detectives smelled the strong odor of marijuana from outside the warehouse located along Opa-locka Boulevard and returned with a search warrant to find a 52-year-old man living among four rooms of cannabis in a sophisticated grow operation.

    The man was taken into custody and charges are pending. His name wasn't released.

    Each room contained plants at different grow stages, according to investigators, who estimate there were as many as 115 plants growing inside.

    Dealership Drama

    [MI] Dealership Drama

    Cellphone video shows a dramatic dispute at a Hialeah car dealership.

    (Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017)

    "We won't tolerate that here in the City of Opa-Locka. Anything that's illegally done, we will find, we will investigate, we will prosecute to the fullest of the law," said Opa-Locka Police Chief James Dobson.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices