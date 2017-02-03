Dr. Cornel West Receives Key to the City of North Miami

The City of North Miami kicked off its Black History Month celebration by honoring literary icon Dr. Cornel West. (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

The City of North Miami kicked off its Black History Month celebration by honoring a literary icon and political activist.

North Miami Mayor Smith Joseph presented the key to the city to world-renowned author Dr. Cornel West.

Mayor Smith and other city leaders honored the legend this afternoon at the North Miami library.

Dr. West later spoke to students at North Miami High School as part of the city's "The Crisis in Black Education" series.

"If the Lord could use me in such a way that I can impact, if I can empower, if I can enable young people up against so much these days, because I am a simply a small part of a great tradition," said Dr. West.

The author added that even though February is the shortest month, that doesn't reflect on the celebration of a great people.

Dr. West has been critical of race relations, democracy in the U.S. He has written more than 20 book on the subject. He has made strong opinions on past administrations, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

He weighed in on the Trump administration, saying that the nation must embrace people of all walks and should avoid demonizing certain religious group.