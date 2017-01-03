Fort Lauderdale Police say they've arrested a driver responsible for a hit and run that critically injured a bicyclist on New Year's Day.

Philip Varsam, 28, was arrested Monday on a charge of failure to stop after an accident involving serious injury, Broward jail records showed.

Varsam remained behind bars on $30,000 bond Tuesday, jail records showed. No attorney information was immediately available.

Police said the victim, 19-year-old Alkiva Douglas, was riding his bicycle on Northwest 9th Street around 8:40 Sunday night when he was hit from behind by a white four-door Lexus, which fled the scene.

Douglas was rushed to North Broward Health with life threatening injuries and remained in extreme critical condition, police said Tuesday.

Police later identified Varsam, of Delray Beach, as the driver of the Lexus.

The incident remains under investigation.