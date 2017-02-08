Driver Shot on I-95 in Boynton Beach: Police | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Driver Shot on I-95 in Boynton Beach: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 6
    Police are investigating after a driver was shot on I-95 in Boynton Beach.

    Police are investigating after a driver was found shot on Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach when officers responded to a crash Wednesday.

    The incident began when Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on I-95 just north of Lantana Road around 11:25 a.m. Around the same time, Boynton Beach Police responded to a crash on I-95 at Gateway Boulevard. Both accidents were connected to the same incident, officials said.

    When officers arrived they found the driver of a white SUV had been shot. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

    There was no suspect information and the motive for the shooting was unknown.

    Published 23 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices