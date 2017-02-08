Driver Shot on I-95 in Boynton Beach: Police

Police are investigating after a driver was shot on I-95 in Boynton Beach.

Police are investigating after a driver was found shot on Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach when officers responded to a crash Wednesday.

The incident began when Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on I-95 just north of Lantana Road around 11:25 a.m. Around the same time, Boynton Beach Police responded to a crash on I-95 at Gateway Boulevard. Both accidents were connected to the same incident, officials said.

When officers arrived they found the driver of a white SUV had been shot. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There was no suspect information and the motive for the shooting was unknown.