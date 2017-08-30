Miami-Dade Police say four men were arrested and numerous guns and drugs were seized during two separate raids.

Four men were arrested after police found a large amount of drugs and guns during two separate raids in southwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

The first two arrests happened when Miami-Dade Police's Crime Suppression Team executed a narcotics search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 26600 block of Southwest 137th Court, police officials said.

As detectives approached the home, they noticed a brown Chevy four door vehicle parked on the county swale. The driver of the car, 35-year-old Gerry Fennel, stepped out and was taken into custody. Police said they recovered a black semi-automatic handgun and a marijuana cigarette.

Another man, 55-year-old Anthony James Sneed, was found with crack cocaine as he exited the house, police said.

L to R: Eric Watson, Vincent Render, Gerry Fennel, Anthony Sneed

Photo credit: Miami-Dade Police

Detectives were able to recover four firearms, 138 grams of MDMA, 334 grams of cocaine, 36 Xanax bars, 592 grams of marijuana, and $1,688.00 in U.S. currency from that location, officials said.

The other two arrests happened when officers executed another search warrant at a home in the 26300 block of Southwest 141st Place. Detectives found 18 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of marijuana, and $210.00 in U.S. currency, officials said.

Eric Watson, 51, and Vincent Render, 27, were in the home and were taken into custody. Police said drug sales were being conducted out of the home, which is about 443 feet away from Miami Douglas MacArthur South School.

The four suspects are facing numerous drug possession charges, while Watson and Render are also facing charges of possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school.