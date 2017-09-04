A patient was busted for allegedly stealing medication from the emergency room of a Florida Keys hospital, police said.

Christopher Frazier, 38, was arrested Sunday and charged with felony grand theft and tampering with evidence.

Police arrived at Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon after an ER nurse noticed the security seals on a crash cart were broken. When Frazier was being discharged, the nurse picked up his personal property bag and noticed a large amount of medications inside, a police report said.

The 38-year-old suspect was asked if the property bag belonged to him, but he denied it and rushed out of the hospital without the bag, according to deputies.

Rare Yellow Lobster Makes Debut at New England Aquarium

The New England Aquarium added a rare yellow lobster to its collection of uniquely colored lobsters. The odds of a yellow lobster in the wild are estimated at one in 30 million. (Published Monday, Sept. 4, 2017)

Security seals had been broken on the cart that was set beside Frazier’s bed in the emergency room. Hospital officials checked the cart and figured out that the medications in the suspect’s bag were taken from the cart, officials said. Police said other medication was missing, but not found in the property bag.

Frazier, who is a technician in Big Pine Key, was ordered held on no bond.