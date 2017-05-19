No injuries were reported after a fire broke out inside a Pembroke Pines shopping center, forcing the evacuation of an animal hospital.

Fire crews responded to the building located at 18419 Pines Boulevard shortly after 7:30 a.m. Chopper 6 was over the scene as employees, along with their furry clients, waited outside for the scene to be cleared.

Early reports indicate the fire started in a nearby Thai restaurant and reached the animal hospital as well as a pediatric clinic. Eventually, everyone was allowed back inside - however, crews say there is still a strong smell of smoke which could cause problems for people and pets with weaker lungs.