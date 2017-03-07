Police responded to a shooting overnight outside a Miami Gardens gas station that sent one person to the hospital.

Reports of shots being fired came in outside the Valero store located off NW 182nd Street and 7th Avenue just before 4 a.m. Police would not release details – but according to a store employee, two customers began arguing when got in his car, started to drive away and began shooting.

The victim was shot in the leg and left the gas station, riding his bike to another location where he was picked up by rescue crews and taken to an Aventura hospital.